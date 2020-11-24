Pedestrians cross a road in Shinbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians cross a road in Shinbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians cross a road in Shinbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Japan’s ‘womenomics’ gender equality push falls short as Shinzo Abe’s brainchild nears 2020 deadline

  • The former prime minister’s equality policy set ambitious targets for women in 2020. But on almost every one, the country is falling short
  • A new gender equality plan is on its way from his successor Yoshihide Suga, though observers expect little in the way of real progress

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 8:37am, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians cross a road in Shinbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians cross a road in Shinbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg
Pedestrians cross a road in Shinbashi, Tokyo. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE