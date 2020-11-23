Singapore civil activist Jolovan Wham, clad in a T-shirt with a smiley face, at the State Courts on November 23, 2020. Photo: Dewey Sim Singapore civil activist Jolovan Wham, clad in a T-shirt with a smiley face, at the State Courts on November 23, 2020. Photo: Dewey Sim
Singapore civil activist Jolovan Wham to plead not guilty over ‘smiley face’ protest

  • Migrant rights activist Jolovan Wham had held up signs in public on two occasions, including one which featured a hand-drawn smiley face on the placard
  • Public protests of any form are illegal unless they are held at Singapore’s sole free speech park with a police permit

Dewey Sim in Singapore and Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 2:21pm, 23 Nov, 2020

