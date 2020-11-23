Robert O’Brien says US President Donald Trump has not exhausted his legal remedies. Photo: EPA-EFE
US election not over for Donald Trump until courts weigh in, Robert O’Brien says
- The outgoing US National Security Advisor made the comments after an Asia tour, during which he slammed China over issues including trade and Covid-19
- O’Brien said officials in Japan, Philippines and Vietnam had not conveyed concern about a potentially messy power handover by Trump to President-elect Joe Biden
Topic | US Presidential Election 2020
