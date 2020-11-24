Protesters at an anti-China demonstration in Kolkata earlier this year. Photo: AFP Protesters at an anti-China demonstration in Kolkata earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Protesters at an anti-China demonstration in Kolkata earlier this year. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Can India be part of Asia’s growth story without the RCEP – or China’s trust?

  • New Delhi’s rejection of the trade pact was largely driven by concerns about Beijing, with which it is locked in a bitter border stand-off
  • Whether India can continue to compete economically in the region could depend on individual trade agreements with other countries

Topic |   India
Pranay Sharma
Pranay Sharma

Updated: 1:41pm, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Protesters at an anti-China demonstration in Kolkata earlier this year. Photo: AFP Protesters at an anti-China demonstration in Kolkata earlier this year. Photo: AFP
Protesters at an anti-China demonstration in Kolkata earlier this year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE