Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok after presiding over a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple inside the palace earlier this month. Photo: AFP Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok after presiding over a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple inside the palace earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok after presiding over a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple inside the palace earlier this month. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

In Thailand, protesters take aim at King Vajiralongkorn’s royal funding machine: the Crown Property Bureau

  • Pro-democracy protesters plan to march to the bureau on Wednesday to demand public oversight of the king’s purse
  • Thai police on Tuesday summoned seven leaders of the protests to face charges of lèse-majesté, or insulting the monarchy

Topic |   Thailand
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 9:20pm, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok after presiding over a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple inside the palace earlier this month. Photo: AFP Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok after presiding over a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple inside the palace earlier this month. Photo: AFP
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok after presiding over a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple inside the palace earlier this month. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE