Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida greet supporters outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok after presiding over a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple inside the palace earlier this month. Photo: AFP
In Thailand, protesters take aim at King Vajiralongkorn’s royal funding machine: the Crown Property Bureau
- Pro-democracy protesters plan to march to the bureau on Wednesday to demand public oversight of the king’s purse
- Thai police on Tuesday summoned seven leaders of the protests to face charges of lèse-majesté, or insulting the monarchy
Topic | Thailand
