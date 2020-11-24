The University Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) apologised to Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah after a statement calling on him to stay out of national affairs, which caused a backlash in the country. Photo: AFP
In Malaysia, student group Umany’s statement to king sparks death threats
- The group, made up mostly of ethnic Chinese members, was criticised for calling on Sultan Abdullah not to intervene in national affairs
- A coalition of 54 NGOs, including the Dong Zong lobby group for Chinese-medium schools, is urging authorities to investigate the ‘cyber-thuggery’
Topic | Malaysia
The University Malaya Association of New Youth (Umany) apologised to Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah after a statement calling on him to stay out of national affairs, which caused a backlash in the country. Photo: AFP