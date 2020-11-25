A view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan
Singapore eyes deeper Guangdong ties as China’s Greater Bay Area plan takes shape: minister
- Transport minister Ong Ye Kung says plan to transform Hong Kong, Macau and nine provincial cities into an economic hub opens up investment opportunities for Singapore
- According to him, the city state sees this engagement as a part of its long history of collaboration with China since the mainland’s reform and opening up
Topic | Singapore
A view of Shenzhen in the Greater Bay Area. Photo: Martin Chan