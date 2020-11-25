Frances Adamson said it was not clear Beijing had “carefully considered other countries’ reactions to its conduct internationally”. Photo: Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Frances Adamson said it was not clear Beijing had “carefully considered other countries’ reactions to its conduct internationally”. Photo: Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Frances Adamson said it was not clear Beijing had “carefully considered other countries’ reactions to its conduct internationally”. Photo: Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
This Week in Asia /  Politics

‘China wants to lead, rather simply join’: top Australian diplomat takes aim at Beijing’s foreign policy

  • Frances Adamson has accused Beijing of setting its own agenda internationally rather than working collaboratively with other countries
  • She says the main challenge for Australia is helping to shape a new global order without the influence of an inwardly focused US

Topic |   Australia
John Power
John Power

Updated: 7:59pm, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Frances Adamson said it was not clear Beijing had “carefully considered other countries’ reactions to its conduct internationally”. Photo: Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Frances Adamson said it was not clear Beijing had “carefully considered other countries’ reactions to its conduct internationally”. Photo: Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Frances Adamson said it was not clear Beijing had “carefully considered other countries’ reactions to its conduct internationally”. Photo: Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
READ FULL ARTICLE