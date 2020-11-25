Frances Adamson said it was not clear Beijing had “carefully considered other countries’ reactions to its conduct internationally”. Photo: Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade
‘China wants to lead, rather simply join’: top Australian diplomat takes aim at Beijing’s foreign policy
- Frances Adamson has accused Beijing of setting its own agenda internationally rather than working collaboratively with other countries
- She says the main challenge for Australia is helping to shape a new global order without the influence of an inwardly focused US
Topic | Australia
Frances Adamson said it was not clear Beijing had “carefully considered other countries’ reactions to its conduct internationally”. Photo: Australia Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade