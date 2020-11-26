Indonesian Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo escorted by security officers after a press conference on November 26, 2020. Photo: AP Indonesian Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Edhy Prabowo escorted by security officers after a press conference on November 26, 2020. Photo: AP
Could Indonesia’s lobster corruption scandal put an end to Prabowo’s presidential dream?

  • Fisheries minister Edhy Prabowo was arrested over his involvement in the exchange of cash for permits to export lobster larvae
  • The scandal could affect President Joko Widodo’s plans for infrastructure reform, as well as Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto’s long-held aims for the top job

Updated: 9:50pm, 26 Nov, 2020

