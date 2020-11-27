Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing alongside Sulaimah Mahmood, the city state’s chief negotiator in the RCEP trade talks. Photo: Facebook
Asean women were key negotiators for CPTPP, RCEP. Are they better than men at talking trade?
- Veteran diplomat Tommy Koh singled out Singapore’s women trade negotiators for praise following the signing of the RCEP deal
- Female trade experts from the region, however, suggest that although they bring certain skills to the table, their success has nothing to do with gender
Topic | RCEP
Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing alongside Sulaimah Mahmood, the city state’s chief negotiator in the RCEP trade talks. Photo: Facebook