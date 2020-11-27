Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing alongside Sulaimah Mahmood, the city state’s chief negotiator in the RCEP trade talks. Photo: Facebook Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing alongside Sulaimah Mahmood, the city state’s chief negotiator in the RCEP trade talks. Photo: Facebook
Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing alongside Sulaimah Mahmood, the city state’s chief negotiator in the RCEP trade talks. Photo: Facebook
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Asean women were key negotiators for CPTPP, RCEP. Are they better than men at talking trade?

  • Veteran diplomat Tommy Koh singled out Singapore’s women trade negotiators for praise following the signing of the RCEP deal
  • Female trade experts from the region, however, suggest that although they bring certain skills to the table, their success has nothing to do with gender

Topic |   RCEP
Kok Xinghui
Kok Xinghui in Singapore

Updated: 6:14pm, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing alongside Sulaimah Mahmood, the city state’s chief negotiator in the RCEP trade talks. Photo: Facebook Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing alongside Sulaimah Mahmood, the city state’s chief negotiator in the RCEP trade talks. Photo: Facebook
Singapore’s Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing alongside Sulaimah Mahmood, the city state’s chief negotiator in the RCEP trade talks. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE