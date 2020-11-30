Water tanks at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Reuters
As Japan searches for nuclear waste dump, needy Hokkaido villages take cash bait despite radiation dangers
- Local councils in Suttsu and Kamoenai have given their consent to start a process that could make them hosts to a vast storage bunker for radioactive waste
- Environmental groups caution that the long-term cost may far outweigh the short-term cash boost the two villages will receive from the project
