Water tanks at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Reuters Water tanks at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Reuters
Water tanks at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Reuters
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As Japan searches for nuclear waste dump, needy Hokkaido villages take cash bait despite radiation dangers

  • Local councils in Suttsu and Kamoenai have given their consent to start a process that could make them hosts to a vast storage bunker for radioactive waste
  • Environmental groups caution that the long-term cost may far outweigh the short-term cash boost the two villages will receive from the project

Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall
Julian Ryall

Updated: 11:03am, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Water tanks at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Reuters Water tanks at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Reuters
Water tanks at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE