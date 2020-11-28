A vehicle drives past campaign flags of different political parties ahead of the legislative assembly elections in Gilgit Baltistan earlier this month. Photo: Reuters
Pakistan’s plan to annex Kashmir’s Gilgit-Baltistan hits snag amid disputed election fallout
- For the first time in over a decade, the party of power in Islamabad has failed to win a clear majority in Gilgit-Baltistan’s legislative assembly elections
- Hopes of a strong mandate for making the region Pakistan’s fifth province have been dashed, just as a national opposition coalition gains momentum
Topic | Pakistan
