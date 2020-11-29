Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and queen mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk greet people after arriving back in Cambodia after their recent trip to China, where they received a health check-up. Photo: AFP
Why Cambodia’s royals need close China ties that are separate from Hun Sen’s government
- China sponsors King Norodom Sihamoni and the queen mother while also maintaining strong diplomatic relations with Phnom Penh
- These historic and symbolic ties with Beijing are strategic for the royals, offering them leverage with the CPP government as they face an uncertain future
Topic | Cambodia
