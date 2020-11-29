Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, and Queen Suthida, right, meet supporters after attending a ceremony in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, and Queen Suthida, right, meet supporters after attending a ceremony in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, and Queen Suthida, right, meet supporters after attending a ceremony in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Thailand protests: royalists scour internet for defamation cases against King Vajiralongkorn

  • ‘We’re like Ronin warriors’, says a royalist filing police reports against protesters under Section 112 of the criminal code
  • More than a dozen protest leaders have been summoned by authorities under the country’s lese-majeste law

Topic |   Thailand protests
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters in Bangkok

Updated: 3:54pm, 29 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, and Queen Suthida, right, meet supporters after attending a ceremony in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, and Queen Suthida, right, meet supporters after attending a ceremony in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, and Queen Suthida, right, meet supporters after attending a ceremony in Bangkok on Wednesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE