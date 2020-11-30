Police inspect a village in Central Sulawesi after a militant attack on November 28, 2020. Photo: Handout/AFP
Indonesia on alert after Isis-linked group MIT beheads farmer to ‘sow terror’
- The East Indonesia Mujahideen (MIT) attacked a village in Central Sulawesi, leaving four dead, including a man whose decapitation was witnessed by his wife
- The weekend killing was conducted in response to a government-ordered strike that left two of the MIT’s militants dead, the military said
Topic | Indonesia
Police inspect a village in Central Sulawesi after a militant attack on November 28, 2020. Photo: Handout/AFP