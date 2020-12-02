Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd views Tokyo’s ability to deal with Beijing as particularly instructive for Canberra. Photo: EPA Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd views Tokyo’s ability to deal with Beijing as particularly instructive for Canberra. Photo: EPA
To deal with China, Australia should learn from Japan and ‘put away the megaphone’: former PM Kevin Rudd

  • Rudd, prime minister twice between 2007 and 2013, says Tokyo has maintained a relationship with Beijing despite territorial disputes and its US alliance
  • As Australia and China’s relationship deteriorates, he says both countries can work through their issues by resorting to ‘old-fashioned diplomacy’

Bhavan Jaipragas
Updated: 6:00am, 2 Dec, 2020

