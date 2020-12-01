Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has recommended a “period of restraint” for Beijing in its relationships with the US, Japan and Australia. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
US-China relations: ex-Australia PM Rudd sees re-engagement but no return to ‘status quo ante’
- China understands it’s ‘impossible’ to interrupt long-standing security ties between US and Australia, Japan and South Korea, says Rudd at the Post’s China Conference: United States
- Restraint on Hong Kong and Taiwan and resumption of military-to-military communications are key to improved ties
Topic | China Conference: United States
Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has recommended a “period of restraint” for Beijing in its relationships with the US, Japan and Australia. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen