Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has recommended a “period of restraint” for Beijing in its relationships with the US, Japan and Australia. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has recommended a “period of restraint” for Beijing in its relationships with the US, Japan and Australia. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has recommended a “period of restraint” for Beijing in its relationships with the US, Japan and Australia. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US-China relations: ex-Australia PM Rudd sees re-engagement but no return to ‘status quo ante’

  • China understands it’s ‘impossible’ to interrupt long-standing security ties between US and Australia, Japan and South Korea, says Rudd at the Post’s China Conference: United States
  • Restraint on Hong Kong and Taiwan and resumption of military-to-military communications are key to improved ties

Topic |   China Conference: United States
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 11:15pm, 1 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has recommended a “period of restraint” for Beijing in its relationships with the US, Japan and Australia. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has recommended a “period of restraint” for Beijing in its relationships with the US, Japan and Australia. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Former Australian prime minister Kevin Rudd has recommended a “period of restraint” for Beijing in its relationships with the US, Japan and Australia. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE