A farmer shouts slogans during a protest in India on December 1, 2020. Photo: AP A farmer shouts slogans during a protest in India on December 1, 2020. Photo: AP
A farmer shouts slogans during a protest in India on December 1, 2020. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Canada’s Trudeau wades in on Indian farmers’ protests, sparking accusations of meddling

  • Indian authorities last week used tear gas on peaceful protesters rallying against new agriculture laws, in a move Trudeau called ‘concerning’
  • While Indian-Canadians have praised his remarks, others accuse him of ‘pandering’ to Sikh voters and supporters of the Khalistani separatist movement

Topic |   India
Sonia Sarkar
Sonia Sarkar in New Delhi 

Updated: 12:29am, 3 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A farmer shouts slogans during a protest in India on December 1, 2020. Photo: AP A farmer shouts slogans during a protest in India on December 1, 2020. Photo: AP
A farmer shouts slogans during a protest in India on December 1, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE