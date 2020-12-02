A farmer shouts slogans during a protest in India on December 1, 2020. Photo: AP
Canada’s Trudeau wades in on Indian farmers’ protests, sparking accusations of meddling
- Indian authorities last week used tear gas on peaceful protesters rallying against new agriculture laws, in a move Trudeau called ‘concerning’
- While Indian-Canadians have praised his remarks, others accuse him of ‘pandering’ to Sikh voters and supporters of the Khalistani separatist movement
Topic | India
