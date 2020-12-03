Adding significance to India’s outreach is the accompanying sense of urgency. Photo: EPA Adding significance to India’s outreach is the accompanying sense of urgency. Photo: EPA
As India-China border dispute continues, New Delhi works to win back South Asian neighbours

  • India is seeking to paint itself as an alternative to China, with recent bilateral talks in Nepal, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan
  • New Delhi’s foreign policy focus had shifted and it is now trying to course correct to counter China’s activity in its neighbourhood, an analyst says

Kunal Purohit
Updated: 10:28am, 3 Dec, 2020

