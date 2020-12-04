Wang Xining calling on Canberra to take unspecific “concrete actions” to repair ties. Photo: EPA-EFE
Senior Chinese diplomat blames Australian media for negative spin on Beijing’s grievances
- Deputy head of mission Wang Xining says 14-point list of issues a ‘media interpretation’ that has been oversimplified as a series of demands
- He also suggests PM Scott Morrison overreacted to image of Australian soldier holding knife to Afghan child, calling it an ‘artwork by a normal young artist’
Topic | China-Australia relations
