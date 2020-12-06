Lobsang Jinpa’s herd of yaks and Pashmina goats grazing on pasture lands near Leh. Photo: Minaam Shah Lobsang Jinpa’s herd of yaks and Pashmina goats grazing on pasture lands near Leh. Photo: Minaam Shah
Lobsang Jinpa’s herd of yaks and Pashmina goats grazing on pasture lands near Leh. Photo: Minaam Shah
This Week in Asia /  Politics

As China-India border stand-off drags into winter, nomadic herders become collateral damage

  • Months into the deadly face-off, communities which rear yaks and goats in the area have not been able to pass to the Chinese side, threatening an ancient way of life
  • Out of desperation, they have been forced to migrate towards more urban settlements and work as petty labourers

Topic |   China-India relations
Minaam Shah
Minaam Shah

Updated: 5:00pm, 6 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lobsang Jinpa’s herd of yaks and Pashmina goats grazing on pasture lands near Leh. Photo: Minaam Shah Lobsang Jinpa’s herd of yaks and Pashmina goats grazing on pasture lands near Leh. Photo: Minaam Shah
Lobsang Jinpa’s herd of yaks and Pashmina goats grazing on pasture lands near Leh. Photo: Minaam Shah
READ FULL ARTICLE