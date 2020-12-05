Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has vowed not to compromise on his country’s values or national interests, insisting policy would never be made at the “behest of any other nation”. Photo: Reuters Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has vowed not to compromise on his country’s values or national interests, insisting policy would never be made at the “behest of any other nation”. Photo: Reuters
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has vowed not to compromise on his country’s values or national interests, insisting policy would never be made at the “behest of any other nation”. Photo: Reuters
Is China using its clash with Australia as a warning to the world?

  • Beijing’s use of trade as political payback against Canberra is seen as showing the consequences of opposing China’s interests
  • But observers say that while Australia should not back down from its core interests, it can tone down its rhetoric and choose dialogue with Beijing

5 Dec, 2020

