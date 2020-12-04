One in 10 women have experienced one or more kinds of sexual harassment in Vietnam, according to a UN report. Photo: Shutterstock One in 10 women have experienced one or more kinds of sexual harassment in Vietnam, according to a UN report. Photo: Shutterstock
Here’s why Vietnam needs to embrace #MeToo – right now, the fine for groping a woman is about the cost of a pizza

  • More sexual harassment cases are coming to light because of CCTV use, but sexual assault is not always considered a criminal offence in the Southeast Asian nation
  • One activist says the law is ‘impotent’ when it comes to protecting women

Sen Nguyen
Updated: 6:18pm, 4 Dec, 2020

