Barry O'Farrell, left, visiting the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in November. Photo: Twitter Barry O'Farrell, left, visiting the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in November. Photo: Twitter
Barry O'Farrell, left, visiting the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in November. Photo: Twitter
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australian envoy to India under fire for visit to right-wing Hindu group

  • Barry O’Farrell’s visit to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh becomes talking point on Indian social media after Australian Senator Janet Rice brings up issue in parliament
  • Ex-Indian diplomat M.K. Bhadrakumar says visit was made for the sake of political expediency at a time when Australia’s relations with China are fraying

Topic |   India
Sonia Sarkar
Sonia Sarkar

Updated: 10:59pm, 4 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Barry O'Farrell, left, visiting the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in November. Photo: Twitter Barry O'Farrell, left, visiting the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in November. Photo: Twitter
Barry O'Farrell, left, visiting the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in November. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE