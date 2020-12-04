Barry O'Farrell, left, visiting the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in November. Photo: Twitter
Australian envoy to India under fire for visit to right-wing Hindu group
- Barry O’Farrell’s visit to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh becomes talking point on Indian social media after Australian Senator Janet Rice brings up issue in parliament
- Ex-Indian diplomat M.K. Bhadrakumar says visit was made for the sake of political expediency at a time when Australia’s relations with China are fraying
Topic | India
Barry O'Farrell, left, visiting the headquarters of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in November. Photo: Twitter