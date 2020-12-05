Haze shrouds the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel in 2019 after wind from neighbouring Indonesia swept in ash and smoke from the illegal burning of forests and farmland. Photo: Bloomberg Haze shrouds the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel in 2019 after wind from neighbouring Indonesia swept in ash and smoke from the illegal burning of forests and farmland. Photo: Bloomberg
Haze shrouds the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel in 2019 after wind from neighbouring Indonesia swept in ash and smoke from the illegal burning of forests and farmland. Photo: Bloomberg
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Can Asia-Pacific countries be champions of climate action, even as their emission levels rise?

  • Regional governments are entering 2021 with a strong slate of policy initiatives and actions meant to tackle climate change issues
  • Analysts see recent ‘net zero’ pledges by China, South Korea and Japan as adding to momentum on global shift in thinking, with the US getting back on board

Topic |   Climate change
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 7:00pm, 5 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Haze shrouds the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel in 2019 after wind from neighbouring Indonesia swept in ash and smoke from the illegal burning of forests and farmland. Photo: Bloomberg Haze shrouds the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel in 2019 after wind from neighbouring Indonesia swept in ash and smoke from the illegal burning of forests and farmland. Photo: Bloomberg
Haze shrouds the Singapore Flyer Ferris wheel in 2019 after wind from neighbouring Indonesia swept in ash and smoke from the illegal burning of forests and farmland. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE