Indian Hindu devotees perform rituals at the bank of the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, Assam India. Photo: EPA-EFE Indian Hindu devotees perform rituals at the bank of the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati, Assam India. Photo: EPA-EFE
India and China gear up for a new battle, this time over water

  • Beijing’s plans for a ‘super dam’ have led New Delhi to mull building a rival project at a river known as the Brahmaputra in India and Yarlung Zangbo in China
  • Analysts warn that such a race could spin out of control, with repercussions not just for both but also Bangladesh, where the water also flows through

Kunal Purohit
Updated: 3:06pm, 7 Dec, 2020

