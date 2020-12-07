Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, an Umno ally of ex-premier Najib Razak. Photo: AFP
Malaysian corruption trial halted as PM Muhyiddin faces pressure over draft budget
- The public prosecutor has called for a discharge not amounting to acquittal in the case involving Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, an Umno ally of ex-premier Najib Razak
- The move comes as rumours swirl that PM Muhyiddin Yassin is struggling to maintain the slim majority of his coalition, which includes Umno
