Acting US Defence Secretary Christopher Miller, left, With Indonesian Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: AFP
High-level US-Indonesia defence meeting aims to keep China at bay as Donald Trump ‘tries to solidify his legacy in Asia’
- Acting US Defence Secretary Christopher Miller met with his counterpart, Prabowo Subianto, in Jakarta on Monday to discuss military cooperation
- Analysts say the visit, which includes a stop in the Philippines, seeks to tie the hands of the incoming Biden administration
Topic | Donald Trump
Acting US Defence Secretary Christopher Miller, left, With Indonesian Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto in Jakarta on Monday. Photo: AFP