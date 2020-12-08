The Australian and Chinese flags in Tiananmen Square, Beijing. Photo: AFP
China-Australia ties face new hit as Canberra gets veto on foreign deals
- Australian parliament votes in new law that allows foreign minister to scrap agreements between foreign nations and state and territory governments
- Law is widely seen as aimed at deals involving Beijing, including Victoria’s controversial agreement to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative
Topic | China-Australia relations
