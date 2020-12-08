North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
US should establish diplomatic ties with ‘enemy’ North Korea: former Singapore diplomat Kishore Mahbubani
- Washington should see sanctions and isolation have done little and take a new tack, former Singapore diplomat Kishore Mahbubani tells Milken Institute Asia Summit
- Second expert says Pyongyang is likely to provoke incoming president Joe Biden with nuclear tests in first quarter of 2021
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP