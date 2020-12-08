North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

US should establish diplomatic ties with ‘enemy’ North Korea: former Singapore diplomat Kishore Mahbubani

  • Washington should see sanctions and isolation have done little and take a new tack, former Singapore diplomat Kishore Mahbubani tells Milken Institute Asia Summit
  • Second expert says Pyongyang is likely to provoke incoming president Joe Biden with nuclear tests in first quarter of 2021

Topic |   North Korea
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 7:45pm, 8 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a military parade in Pyongyang. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE