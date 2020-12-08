A couple wearing face masks pass the Merlion statue in Singapore. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Singapore and China pledge health partnership for future pandemics
- The two countries have signed a ‘landmark number’ of accords covering health, climate change and the reopening of borders
- Pacts are a boost for Beijing, which has faced criticism for its response to Covid-19 and been accused by the US of being a regional bully
