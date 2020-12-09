South Korea faces an image problem in Australia, which tends to ‘see the Korean peninsula through a security lens’, a recent report says. Photo: Shutterstock South Korea faces an image problem in Australia, which tends to ‘see the Korean peninsula through a security lens’, a recent report says. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea faces an image problem in Australia, which tends to ‘see the Korean peninsula through a security lens’, a recent report says. Photo: Shutterstock
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Australia needs South Korea, but Kim Jong-un and China are in the way

  • South Korea faces an image problem in Australia, which tends to ‘see the Korean peninsula through a security lens’, a recent report said
  • While Canberra needs deeper defence ties with Seoul amid geopolitical tensions, its feud with Beijing is also leaving South Korea wary, say experts

Topic |   Australia
Maria Siow
Maria Siow

Updated: 8:35am, 9 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korea faces an image problem in Australia, which tends to ‘see the Korean peninsula through a security lens’, a recent report says. Photo: Shutterstock South Korea faces an image problem in Australia, which tends to ‘see the Korean peninsula through a security lens’, a recent report says. Photo: Shutterstock
South Korea faces an image problem in Australia, which tends to ‘see the Korean peninsula through a security lens’, a recent report says. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE