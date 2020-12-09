F-15J Eagle fighter aircraft at Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido, Japan. Photo: AFP
Japan suspicious as Chinese, South Korean companies buy land near military sites
- At least 80 plots of land near sensitive sites have been sold to Chinese and South Korean companies in the past decade and transactions are on the rise
- ‘We do not believe it can be a coincidence’, says official within the Cabinet Secretariat
Topic | China-Japan relations
F-15J Eagle fighter aircraft at Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido, Japan. Photo: AFP