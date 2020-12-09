F-15J Eagle fighter aircraft at Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido, Japan. Photo: AFP F-15J Eagle fighter aircraft at Chitose Air Base in Hokkaido, Japan. Photo: AFP
Japan suspicious as Chinese, South Korean companies buy land near military sites

  • At least 80 plots of land near sensitive sites have been sold to Chinese and South Korean companies in the past decade and transactions are on the rise
  • ‘We do not believe it can be a coincidence’, says official within the Cabinet Secretariat

Julian Ryall
Updated: 12:01pm, 9 Dec, 2020

