Christopher Miller, centre, with Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, left, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr. Photo: US embassy in Manila
Donald Trump’s parting gift to Philippines: US$29 million in defence equipment
- The offering from US Acting Defence Secretary Christopher Miller was the latest gift to Manila from Washington as it aims to counter China in the region
- An article written by Miller for a local newspaper rejecting China’s claims in the South China Sea drew a harsh rebuke from Beijing’s envoy to Manila
Topic | The Philippines
