Christopher Miller, centre, with Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, left, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr. Photo: US embassy in Manila Christopher Miller, centre, with Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, left, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr. Photo: US embassy in Manila
Christopher Miller, centre, with Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, left, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr. Photo: US embassy in Manila
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Donald Trump’s parting gift to Philippines: US$29 million in defence equipment

  • The offering from US Acting Defence Secretary Christopher Miller was the latest gift to Manila from Washington as it aims to counter China in the region
  • An article written by Miller for a local newspaper rejecting China’s claims in the South China Sea drew a harsh rebuke from Beijing’s envoy to Manila

Topic |   The Philippines
Raissa Robles
Raissa Robles

Updated: 11:18pm, 8 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Christopher Miller, centre, with Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, left, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr. Photo: US embassy in Manila Christopher Miller, centre, with Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, left, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr. Photo: US embassy in Manila
Christopher Miller, centre, with Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, left, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jnr. Photo: US embassy in Manila
READ FULL ARTICLE