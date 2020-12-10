The prime minister's office building in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: AP The prime minister's office building in Putrajaya, Malaysia. Photo: AP
Censorship, sedition probes: is Perikatan Nasional’s Malaysia ‘sliding down the democracy scale’?

  • Rights groups warn the government is backtracking on the progress made under its predecessor, the Pakatan Harapan
  • Sedition investigations have tripled, while repressive laws and the harassment of journalists are being used to stifle dissent, critics say

Updated: 8:28am, 10 Dec, 2020

