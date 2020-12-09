Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez is interviewed by reporter Joseph Morong. Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez is interviewed by reporter Joseph Morong.
Philippine minister Ramon Lopez announces new coronavirus measures – then admits he is infected

  • Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez spent more than an hour in an online briefing painting a rosy picture of his country’s coronavirus pandemic response
  • Then he admits under questioning that he is self isolating after testing positive

Updated: 8:09pm, 9 Dec, 2020

