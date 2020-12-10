The house where Azahari Hussein, one of Asia's most-wanted terrorists, spent his last hours, alongside a T-shirt for sale bearing Azahari’s likeness, in Batu, Indonesia in 2005. Azahari taught his bomb-making skills to Upik Lawanga, who was arrested by Indonesian police two weeks ago. Photo: AFP
exclusive | Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist leader under arrest in Indonesia, security source says
- The leader of Islamic militant group Jemaah Islamiah, Ustad Arif, is in police custody along with the group’s top bomb-maker, Upik Lawanga
- JI was behind Bali terror attacks that killed 202, including 11 Hong Kong residents, and has lately been building its business interests to finance its activities
Topic | Indonesia
