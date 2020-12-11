Members of Fighters for Free North Korea, an organisation of defectors from North Korea, send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border from the South Korean border city of Paju. Photo: EPA
‘Is this Seoul, or Pyongyang?’: in Moon’s Korea, defectors from North face jail for propaganda fliers
- The practice of many North Korean defectors-turned-activists to send information leaflets over the border is set to be outlawed in the South
- Human rights activists say the clampdown betrays freedom of speech; Moon Jae-in’s government says it is necessary to ensure inter-Korean peace
Topic | North Korea
Members of Fighters for Free North Korea, an organisation of defectors from North Korea, send balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border from the South Korean border city of Paju. Photo: EPA