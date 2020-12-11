A woman holds a vandalised photograph of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a protest near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP A woman holds a vandalised photograph of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a protest near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
A woman holds a vandalised photograph of Chinese President Xi Jinping at a protest near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, India. Photo: AP
‘Fear of China’ pushing Australia and India towards trade pact

  • China’s blocking of Australian exports and its border stand-off with India have fuelled efforts for a deal showing ‘how to stand up to Beijing’, experts say
  • But Australia might find the Indian economy – where its dairy, wine and agricultural goods will be a hard sell – is no substitute for the Chinese market

John Power

Updated: 6:35pm, 11 Dec, 2020

