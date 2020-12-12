Members of Indonesian counterterrorism task force Detachment 88 during an anti-terror exercise at the Borobodur hotel in Jakarta. The unit recently arrested the leader of IS, Ustad Arif. Photo: AFP
‘US still the target’: Indonesia’s arrest of Jemaah Islamiah terrorist leader reveals thousands of recruits
- JI said to be in ‘damage control’ after detention of Ustad Arif but expected to be operating normally in six months to a year
- Group is now raising funds through various business activities as it seeks to establish an Islamic caliphate in Indonesia and the southern Philippines
