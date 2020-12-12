Prime Minister Imran Khan said in November that he was under pressure from one of Pakistan’s allies to formally recognise Israel. Photo: AFP
Is Pakistan edging closer to formal recognition of Israel?
- Islamabad has settled on an unstated position of discrete contacts with Israel, reviving a covert relationship dating back to the 1980s
- The government has introduced the emotive issue to the public through pro-establishment media, so as to condition them for a prospective shift in policy
Topic | Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan said in November that he was under pressure from one of Pakistan’s allies to formally recognise Israel. Photo: AFP