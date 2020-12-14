A hydropower dam under construction on the Mekong River in Laos pictured in January 201. Photo: Shutterstock
US-backed Mekong monitoring project set to test China’s patience
- The Mekong Dam Monitor open-source online platform aims to provide regular updates on water levels at dozens of dams along the river’s length
- Part-funded by Washington, it also involves Eyes On Earth – the US company whose April study found Chinese dams contributed to drought in the region
