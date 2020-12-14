An Indian Air Force aircraft flies past cyclists near a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China. Photo: AFP
Is the US behind India’s ‘anti-China games’? Russia thinks so
- Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s warning that New Delhi is being manipulated by the West in its relations with China sparks resistance
- Moscow is worried that closer New Delhi-Washington ties could affect purchases of Russian weaponry, experts say
