An Indian Air Force aircraft flies past cyclists near a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China. Photo: AFP An Indian Air Force aircraft flies past cyclists near a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China. Photo: AFP
An Indian Air Force aircraft flies past cyclists near a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Is the US behind India’s ‘anti-China games’? Russia thinks so

  • Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s warning that New Delhi is being manipulated by the West in its relations with China sparks resistance
  • Moscow is worried that closer New Delhi-Washington ties could affect purchases of Russian weaponry, experts say

Topic |   China-India relations
Pranay Sharma
Pranay Sharma

Updated: 8:21pm, 14 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An Indian Air Force aircraft flies past cyclists near a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China. Photo: AFP An Indian Air Force aircraft flies past cyclists near a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China. Photo: AFP
An Indian Air Force aircraft flies past cyclists near a mountain range in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE