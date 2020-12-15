Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Fiji’s attorney general. Photo: AFP
In Fiji, bomb attack claims against Indo-Fijian attorney-general stoke racial tensions
- Siblings from a political family claim Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum tried to kill them as part of a plot by an Indo-Fijian pro-democracy group after the 1987 coup
- While doubt has been cast on the allegation, it is enough to stir long-simmering divisions between the ethnic Indian and indigenous populations
Topic | Pacific nations
Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Fiji’s attorney general. Photo: AFP