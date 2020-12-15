Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to reporters at his office in Tokyo on December 14. Photo: Kyodo
No sweet honeymoon for Japan’s Suga, buffeted by coronavirus crisis and political scandals
- The new prime minister has seen his popularity levels plummet due to the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and controversies over his predecessor, Shinzo Abe
- Analysts say that unless his administration gets the disease under control and quickly rolls out a vaccine, Suga might only last a year or so in the top job
