No sweet honeymoon for Japan’s Suga, buffeted by coronavirus crisis and political scandals

  • The new prime minister has seen his popularity levels plummet due to the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and controversies over his predecessor, Shinzo Abe
  • Analysts say that unless his administration gets the disease under control and quickly rolls out a vaccine, Suga might only last a year or so in the top job

Julian Ryall
Updated: 8:44am, 15 Dec, 2020

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to reporters at his office in Tokyo on December 14. Photo: Kyodo Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks to reporters at his office in Tokyo on December 14. Photo: Kyodo
