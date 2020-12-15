Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte at a press conference in 2018 at which he denounced the International Criminal Court’s interest in his war on drugs. Photo: AFP
Duterte’s war on drugs: ICC sees ‘reasonable basis’ for crime against humanity probe in Philippines
- The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda is deciding whether to investigate the Philippine president’s war on drugs
- Rights groups say thousands of people have lost their lives in extrajudicial killings perpetrated by police and government forces
