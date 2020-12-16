Former North Korean lieutenant colonel Han at his home in Seosan, South Korea. Photo: Park Chan-kyong
Lingerie, secret tunnels, and chickens: a North Korean defector’s tale
- Han, a former lieutenant colonel, needed to get underwear for his daughter – kicking off an illicit trade that eventually saw his family escape Pyongyang
- He traded military secrets, including the location of previously unknown infiltration tunnels, for a new life in the South
Topic | South Korea
Former North Korean lieutenant colonel Han at his home in Seosan, South Korea. Photo: Park Chan-kyong