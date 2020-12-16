Former North Korean lieutenant colonel Han at his home in Seosan, South Korea. Photo: Park Chan-kyong Former North Korean lieutenant colonel Han at his home in Seosan, South Korea. Photo: Park Chan-kyong
Former North Korean lieutenant colonel Han at his home in Seosan, South Korea. Photo: Park Chan-kyong
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Lingerie, secret tunnels, and chickens: a North Korean defector’s tale

  • Han, a former lieutenant colonel, needed to get underwear for his daughter – kicking off an illicit trade that eventually saw his family escape Pyongyang
  • He traded military secrets, including the location of previously unknown infiltration tunnels, for a new life in the South

Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong
Park Chan-kyong

Updated: 12:24pm, 16 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Former North Korean lieutenant colonel Han at his home in Seosan, South Korea. Photo: Park Chan-kyong Former North Korean lieutenant colonel Han at his home in Seosan, South Korea. Photo: Park Chan-kyong
Former North Korean lieutenant colonel Han at his home in Seosan, South Korea. Photo: Park Chan-kyong
READ FULL ARTICLE