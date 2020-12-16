Aris Sumarsono, also known as Zulkarnaen, the military commander of Jemaah Islamiah. Photo: Indonesian Police
Indonesian police to interrogate 23 terror suspects over Bali bombings, other attacks
- The arrested suspects from the al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiah group included its military commander Zulkarnaen, the mastermind of the Bali blasts
- The arrest has revealed the extent of Zulkarnaen’s involvement in terror attacks and sectarian violence in Indonesia in the past two decades
