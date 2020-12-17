Erena Mizusawa, a Korean-Japanese actress and model, appears in an advertisement for Suntory.
Mocking of Suntory’s mixed-race Japanese-Korean models and actresses by DHL cosmetics CEO outrages internet
- Yoshiaki Yoshida, the boss of a top cosmetics firm, used an offensive term for Koreans – then said everything at his company was ‘pure Japanese’
- Now some Koreans are calling for a boycott of Japan
Topic | Racism and prejudice
