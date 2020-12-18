India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar (right) and Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab in New Delhi on December 15. Photo: AFP
India and Britain want to be closer in trade and in the Indo-Pacific – with an eye each on China
- British foreign secretary Raab’s visit to India this week will be followed by a high-level visit from Prime Minister Johnson
- Closer economic and security relations are in the offing, analysts say, all while New Delhi and London are at loggerheads with Beijing over a range of issues
