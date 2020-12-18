India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar (right) and Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab in New Delhi on December 15. Photo: AFP India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar (right) and Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab in New Delhi on December 15. Photo: AFP
India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar (right) and Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab in New Delhi on December 15. Photo: AFP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

India and Britain want to be closer in trade and in the Indo-Pacific – with an eye each on China

  • British foreign secretary Raab’s visit to India this week will be followed by a high-level visit from Prime Minister Johnson
  • Closer economic and security relations are in the offing, analysts say, all while New Delhi and London are at loggerheads with Beijing over a range of issues

Topic |   India
Kunal Purohit
Kunal Purohit

Updated: 10:23am, 18 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar (right) and Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab in New Delhi on December 15. Photo: AFP India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar (right) and Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab in New Delhi on December 15. Photo: AFP
India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar (right) and Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab in New Delhi on December 15. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE